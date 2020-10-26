Qimmah Russo Kneels On The Floor While Wearing Sexy Bunny Costume

American fitness model Qimmah Russo seems to have gotten in the Halloween spirit. On Monday, October 26, the 26-year-old trainer uploaded a series of festive photos on Instagram.

The pictures showed Qimmah kneeling on a marble-tiled floor in front of a white door. Two stacked containers from the supplement company EHPlabs had been placed to her left.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in a sexy bunny costume. The revealing ensemble featured a plunging pastel blue bodysuit with ruched detailing, a pair of white fishnet tights, and satin bunny ears. Her ample cleavage and lean legs were put on full display. She also drew on whiskers and a black nose to look more like a rabbit.

Qimmah finished off the sexy look with a long blond wig that had been styled in tousled waves and a deep middle part. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a light pink.

In the first image, Qimmah posed with her shoulders back and bent her wrists. She focused her attention on the camera lens with a serious expression on her face. She altered her position for the following photo by turning to the side and spreading her legs, as she placed one of her hands on her knee. The final shot showed her closing her eyes and parting her full lips.

In the caption, Qimmah advertised for EHPLabs’ “Halloween Sale” and gave her followers a discount code.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 8,000 likes. Quite a few of Qimmah’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“One fine looking bunny,” wrote one fan.

“@qimmahrusso you look beautiful Qimmah,” added a different devotee.

“Absolutely stunning,” remarked another follower, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“Omg!!! Isn’t she puuuurrfect,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, along with numerous heart-eye emoji.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Qimmah is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a video, in which she wore skintight vinyl maroon pants and a black bralette. That post has been liked over 20,000 times since it was shared.