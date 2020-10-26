Tyra Banks Says Her Stylist Gets The Highest Score On ‘DWTS’ As She Poses Backstage In Gold Mini Dress

The 46-year-old supermodel wants to give her stylist a '10.'

Tyra Banks gave her stylist high marks for the magic he makes on Dancing with the Stars.

In a new Instagram post, the host of the ABC celebrity dancing competition praised her stylist Brendon Alexander as she posed backstage in a glittery gold mini dress and matching heels.

In the pic, Tyra, 46, stood with her hands on her hips as she rocked a long, banged wig before heading out to the DWTS ballroom.

The Dancing with the Stars host and executive producer captioned the post with a shout-out to her gold ensemble as she noted that her outfit teasers keep viewers guessing each week. She also asked her fans who she thinks will get the highest score of the night, before teasing that she thinks her stylist deserves to outscore everyone.

In the comments section, fans had mixed reactions. Some called the supermodel and “icon” and a “goddess” as they praised her DWTS style.

“You look like a golden GODDESS!” one fan wrote. “You always have & always will be an inspiration to me. You’re the reason after all these years I still dream of modeling one day!”

Others weren’t as complimentary as they took Tyra to task for her over-the-top ballroom looks.

“I’ve been watching this show a long time and the other female hosts dressed a little more elegantly. More ballroom attire but Tyra’s clothing seems a bit more costumey. More like the dancers rather than hostess. I would like to see it stepped up a bit more classy and flattering to her naturally beautiful self.”

“Fire your stylist! You have lost your sophistication! You’re beautiful! Don’t do this!” another added.

Unlike her predecessor Tom Bergeron, Tyra is known for her multiple costume changes each week on the two-hour broadcast.

Fans have accused the America’s Next Top Model alum of putting too much focus on her own glam and not enough on the celebrity dancers. While she did not offer any teasers for how many looks she will rock on this week’s Halloween-themed Villains Night, it would be a surprise if Tyra didn’t change outfits at least twice on Monday.

She already teased that her Halloween look will be next level.

In a recent interview with Parade Tyra revealed she had a “list” of villains ideas on her phone and that she kept adding to it.