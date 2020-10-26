Jessica Wilde Shows Off Impressive Tattoos & Round Booty In Black Lace Lingerie

Jessica Wilde went scantily clad in her latest Instagram upload on Monday afternoon. The tattoo model showed off her ink, as well as her round booty with her 915,000 followers as she opted for a black lace lingerie piece.

Jessica looked drop dead gorgeous in the ensemble. The top clung tightly to her ample bust as it wrapped around her neck with a turtleneck cuff. The garment was sleeveless in order to flaunt her toned arms and shoulders, as well as the impressive tattoos she boasted on her full arm sleeve. The ink included a lot of floral elements.

The lingerie featured an open back to show off even more skin, and was cut high on her curvy hips as it hugged her petite waist in the process. The thong bottom exposed her pert posterior and gave fans a look at the ink on her thighs as well.

In the first photo, Jessica stood in front of a gray backdrop. She had her back arched and her booty pushed out slightly while allowing her arms to hang at her sides. She looked over her shoulder with a smoldering stare into the camera.

The second shot featured her in a similar position as she brought one hand up to her chest and wore a huge smile on her face. In the caption of the post, Jessica joked that the two photos depicted the difference in her mood before and after she eats a meal.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center and styled the locks in voluminous waves that rippled down her back and brushed over her shoulder.

Jessica’s followers made quick work of showing their appreciation for the post. The photos garnered more than 12,000 likes within the first hour after they were published to her feed. Her supporters also flooded the comments section with over 180 messages during that time.

“You have beautiful long hair,” one follower wrote.

“How is it that you still look good when you’re hangry?!? Granted that smile once you’re fed probably means the people around you will be able to live to see the next day. Lol,” another quipped.

“Just love your sleeve so awesome,” declared a third user.

“Absolutely Gorgeous Woman with a Beautiful Smile. Both are Perfectly Beautiful. Hope you have yourself a great week,” a fourth person commented.

Jessica is no stranger to dressing her incredible physique up in skimpy outfits. Last fall she posed in a royal blue lingerie piece that sent her followers into a frenzy. That snap has raked in more than 40,000 likes and over 500 comments to date.