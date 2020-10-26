Emily Ratajkowski Poses Nude & Announces Pregnancy In ‘Vogue’ Shoot

Emily Ratajkowski announced her pregnancy on Instagram via a short film for Vogue Magazine on Monday. Her 26.8 million followers showered her with messages of love and excitement after she shared a small portion of the film, which featured several nude shots of the stunner.

In the video, which was both written and filmed by Emily, a series of clips that featured her in various different locations, poses, and outfits flashed by, one after the other. As they played, Emily spoke as if she was addressing her child and talked about her changing body, speculation about what they will look like, and her excitement for the world to welcome them.

“I dreamed of you for the first time the other night, we are wondering who you will be,” she said.

Some of the most eye-catching shots were the ones in which the model posed nude. One such scene featured Emily pointing her phone at a mirror as she covered her breasts with the other hand. She stood in profile to display her small baby bump.

Another quick shot showed Emily posing completely naked in front of a window as the camera captured her backside. She placed her right hand over her breasts as her left caressed the outline of her pert derrière. In other parts of the video, the camera closed in on Emily’s face as she gave various sultry expressions.

Numerous notable celebrities including Paris Hilton and Ashley Graham, as well as several international models showed their love for the announcement in the comments section of the post, leaving rows of heart emoji and words of congratulations.

Additionally, thousands of Emily’s fans expressed their excitement about the news in the comments section. They also commented on her stunning figure which was flaunted throughout the post.

“Absolutely breathtakingly beautiful,” one person remarked.

“OMG I’M CRYING CONGRATS! SO HAPPY FOR YOU & SEBO. You’re going to be an amazing mom,” another fan commented, referencing Emily’s husband, actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard.

“Omg I’m freaking out this is so so exciting!” a third follower wrote.

Emily’s announcement stirred up the Instagram community. It was viewed over one million times and received over 3,000 comments in under an hour after it went live.

The entire three-minute video was posted on Vogue’s Youtube channel and can be viewed here.

In an update made just moments prior, which can be viewed here, the model revealed that she does not want to publicly share the gender of her unborn child.