Emily Ratajkowski Poses Nude & Announces Pregnancy In ‘Vogue’ Shoot

Emily Ratajkowski announced her pregnancy on Instagram in a short film shot for Vogue Magazine today. Her 26.8 million followers showered her with messages of love and excitement after she shared a small portion of the film, which featured her nude several times.

“I dreamed of you for the first time the other night, we are wondering who you will be,” she started the video. In an update made just moments prior to the sneak-peak, the model revealed that she does not want to publicly share the gender of her unborn child.

In the video, which was both written and filmed by Emily, a series of clips flash by one after the other that featured her in various different locations, poses, and outfits. As the films passed by, she spoke as if she was talking to her child about her changing body, speculation about what he or she will look like, and her excitement for the world to welcome him or her. Some of the most eye-catching shots were the ones in which the model exposed herself nude. One such instance featured Emily holding her phone pointed at a mirror while she covered her breasts with the other hand. She stood to display her side profile and her small baby bump.

Another quick shot showed Emily positioned completely naked in front of a window as her videographer captured her backside. She placed her right hand over her breasts as her left caressed the outline of her pert derrière. At other parts in the post, the camera closed in on Emily’s face as she struck various sultry gazes.

Numerous notable celebrities including Paris Hilton, Ashley Graham, and numerous international models showed their love for the announcement in the comments section of the post, as the left rows of heart emoji and words of congratulations.

Additionally, many of Emily’s fans made sure to express their approval and excitement about the recent news in the comments section as well. They also noted her stunning figure which was flaunted throughout the duration of the post.

“Absolutely breathtakingly beautiful,” one person remarked.

“OMG I’M CRYING CONGRATS! SO HAPPY FOR YOU & SEBO. You’re going to be an amazing mom,” another fan stated, as they referenced Emily’s husband, actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard.

“Omg I’m freaking out this is so so exciting!” a third follower wrote.

It was clear that Emily’s announcement stirred up shock throughout the Instagram community, as it quickly generated well over one million views and over 3,000 comments in under an hour after it went live.

The entire three minute video was posted by Vogue on its Youtube channel, and can be viewed here.