Chloe Saxon Flaunts Her Voluptuous Figure In Sexy Pajama Set While Lounging In Bed

Brunette bombshell Chloe Saxon stunned her 842,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a smoking-hot double update in which she rocked a sexy pajama set while lounging in bed. She was perched atop a set of silky gray linens, and her bed featured an upholstered tufted headboard crafted from a silver velvet material that gave the space a luxurious vibe.

Chloe showcased her curves in a set from the brand Sleeping Princess Studios, who she made sure to tag in the first slide as well as in the caption of the post. She wore a pajama top with a pale gray and pink print. The garment featured short sleeves and lapels framing the neckline, as well as a pocket on one side of the chest. Chloe had the shirt completely undone, with the bottom portion knotted just below her breasts. Her cleavage was on full display in the look, as was a sliver of her toned stomach.

She paired the sexy top with equally revealing bottoms. Her shorts had an elastic waistband that hugged her slim waist and the hem came just a few inches down her legs, leaving plenty of her toned thighs exposed. Some of her tattoos peeked out from beneath her shorts, and she also showcased ink on her forearm. Chloe’s long locks were parted in the middle and they tumbled down her chest in soft curls. She flashed a smile at the camera in the sizzling snap.

For the second image, she stayed atop the bed, but opted to spread her legs and place both hands on the silky linens to support her weight. She kept a radiant smile on her face as she flaunted her hourglass shape for the camera, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post received over 4,600 likes within just two hours of going live. It also racked up 93 comments in the same time span from her eager audience.

“That smile,” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Gorgeous girl,” another follower chimed in.

“You are so pretty,” a third fan remarked.

“Beautiful babe,” yet another follower commented, captivated by Chloe’s curvaceous figure and flawless features.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Chloe flaunted her bombshell body in another skimpy look while spread out atop luxurious-looking linens. That duo of images was taken in London, and lush red velvet decor provided the perfect backdrop for her skintight pink mini dress and thigh-high boots. She went braless underneath her skimpy ensemble, and gazed seductively at the camera while flaunting her hourglass shape.