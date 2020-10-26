Charly Jordan Smolders In Semi-Sheer Bra & Matching Panties

Charly Jordan rocked a skimpy lingerie set in a racy update shared to her Instagram page on October 26. The post included four images that highlighted her gym-honed figure.

The first photo in the series captured Charly posing in her bathroom. Behind her, a glass-enclosed shower with a tile backsplash and a bathtub with chrome fixtures were visible. There were several products laid out on the ground in front of the model, and she explained that she was doing a giveaway in the caption. Charly knelt near her tub, smiling big as she gazed into her camera to ensure she captured the perfect angle. She rocked skimpy lingerie that highlighted her fit figure in all the right ways.

On her upper-half, she sported a semi-sheer white bra with a beautiful green and pink embroidered pattern. It had thick straps that stretched over her toned arms and shoulders and a set of tiny cups with underwire bottoms that further enhanced her cleavage. Each side had another arching strap that stretched over her bust, drawing further attention to her killer curves. Charly also wore a silky, flower-print kimono that hung off of her shoulders.

The bottom of the set was just as racy and matched the color and style of her bra. She wore its thick straps high on her hips, drawing attention to her taut tummy and tiny waist. The high-cut design of the panties also left the entirety of her bronze legs on display.

The second photo in the deck showed Charly posing in front of the same mirror, obscuring her face with her cell phone. This shot treated Charly’s audience to another great view of her killer curves. She pulled her long, blond locks halfway back, and a few pieces of hair escaped, framing her face. Charly accessorized the outfit with a chunky silver cross necklace and wore a thick ring on her finger.

The third and fourth photos captured Charly rocking the same attire in slightly different poses

In her caption, she shared details for entering the contest that included a chance to win $5,000 worth of gifts.

In less than an hour, the post earned more than 123,000 likes and 1,400 comments. Some social media users applauded Charly’s racy outfit while a few more entered the contest.

“Jesus christ you’re so beautiful,” one follower gushed, adding a set of red hearts.

“Forget the contest we just want to meet you!” a second fan raved.

“Thanks so much for hooking this up babe,” another social media user wrote.

“You are a goddess,” a fourth chimed in, adding a few flame emoji.