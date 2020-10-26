Brit Manuela Stuns In Skimpy Lingerie While Posing On A Kitchen Counter

On Monday, October 26, American model Brit Manuela started off the workweek by sharing a series of sizzling snaps with her 1.2 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 26-year-old posing in a sizable kitchen. According to the post’s geotag, the pictures were taken in New Jersey.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in black-and-white floral lingerie that featured a plunging bra with lace detailing and a pair of matching high-cut underwear. The skimpy set put her incredible curves, washboard abs, and lean legs on display. Brit tagged the clothing company Lounge Underwear in the body of the post, suggesting that is where she received her risque ensemble.

She finished off the sexy look with small gold hoop earrings and a matching pendant necklace. The brunette beauty also wore her long locks in braids, which gave fans a better view of her gorgeous face.

In the first image, Brit sat on the kitchen countertop in front of an oven and a refrigerator. She tugged on her braids and turned her neck to look off into the distance, flashing her beautiful smile. The model altered her position for the following photo by leaning forward slightly and resting her elbow on her bent knee. She put one of her hands on the side of her face and continued to look away from the photographer.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 19,000 likes. Quite a few of Brit’s followers also took the time to compliment her in the comments section.

“YOU ARE A BEAUTIFUL QUEEN,” wrote one fan.

“How are you so pretty,” asked a different devotee, along with numerous crying emoji.

“You are so beautiful,” remarked another admirer.

“Gawd! you have such a smokin’ hot bod!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The social media sensation engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Brit has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing outfits.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a cropped gray tank top and tiny shorts. That photo has been liked over 28,000 times since it was shared.