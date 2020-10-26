Crystal Kung Minkoff Officially Joins ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ For Season 11

After weeks of rumors, the Bravo franchise gave a diamond to its first Asian-American cast member.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will have a new cast member next season.

On the heels of the exits of veteran Housewives Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards, entrepreneur Crystal Kung Minkoff will join the 11th season of the Beverly Hills-based reality show, Bravo TV reported.

At age 35, Crystal is substantially younger than the other Housewives. The current cast includes Kyle Richards, 51, Lisa Rinna, 57, Erika Girardi, 49, Dorit Kemsley, 44, Garcelle Beauvais, 53, and Sutton Stracke, 48.

The incoming RHOBH star will also be the first-ever Asian-American to join the long-running franchise. One year after the series signed Garcelle as it first-ever Black cast member, the revamped Housewives will boast its most diverse season yet.

Crystal is the founder of coconut-based food company Real Coco and is mom to two children, Max, 8, and Zoe, 5. Her husband, famed Disney director Rob Minkoff, is 23 years her senior. He directed The Haunted Mansion, Stuart Little and Stuart Little 2 and co-directed the Academy Award-winning animated feature film, The Lion King.

In an Instagram post, seen here, Crystal seemingly teased her arrival to the Bravo series. She shared a photo of her decked out in a high-slit black dress with matching pumps as her young daughter came down this staircase to greet her.

“All dressed up with somewhere to go,” she wrote.

Crystal scored a reply from socialite Kathy Hilton who also happens to be the sister of RHOBH veteran Kyle Richards.

“Oh yes you do!!! Looking like a boss Mama,” Kathy wrote.

Rich Polk / Getty Images

Production for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills started earlier this month, according to Us Weekly, so it is possible Crystal was headed to a Housewives-related event with her co-stars.

As for her connection to the Housewives universe, she may have gotten an “in” from Kyle’s big sister, who has made several cameos on the show and has long been rumored to be in talks to join the series as a Friend of the Housewives. Crystal attended the famous Hilton holiday party in December 2019, and the Hilton matriarch frequently comments on her social media posts.

In addition, fellow Housewives Kyle, Dorit, Lisa, and Teddi all follow Crystal on Instagram.

A quick look at Crystal’s Instagram page shows plenty of family photos with her kids, so if Kyle throws another “family barbecue” there will be at least two tots to play in the bouncy house. With Teddi and her crew out, the only other RHOBH star with young kids is Dorit.