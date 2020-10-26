Amanda Cerny Shows Off Her Perky Booty & Rock-Hard Abs In Lacy Gray Lingerie

Amanda Cerny shared a sexy new calendar teaser via her Instagram page on Monday. The brunette bombshell posed in a lacy gray set of lingerie and turned up the heat with the sultry shot.

The 29-year-old social media personality posed in front of a dressing table and mirror. She was photographed from behind, and her positioning allowed her 25.4 million Instagram followers the opportunity to see her both from the back as well as from the front thanks to her reflection.

An open pink makeup palette was on the vanity counter and Amanda held a wand up to her lips to cover them in gloss. She leaned forward on the counter, holding the open container of gloss in one hand.

Amanda’s eyes were captured perfectly in the mirror’s reflection to seem as if they were looking directly at the photographer. Her brunette hair was pulled away from her face and the front tresses were secured into two mini-ponytails atop her head. The rest of her long hair cascaded down her back.

The popular Instagram influencer arched her back slightly as she leaned forward to accentuate her curvy backside. Her gray lacy panties were skimpy enough to showcase her pert booty and her rock-hard abs could be seen in the mirror.

Amanda’s caption simply included a couple of emoji, but she did signal that this was a calendar-related snapshot. Over the past few weeks, she has frequently teased her millions of followers with sneak peek photos from her 2021 calendar. This strategy has quite successfully caused a stir among her fans on a regular basis.

Within just the first 30 minutes after Amanda had first shared this picture, more than 204,000 likes and 825 comments poured in on it.

“Good god to your calendars come with a fire extinguisher,” one fan commented.

“Oh my goodness! U look freaking hott,” another declared.

“Everybody Loves You For How EXCEPTIONALLY FLAWLESS You Are!” a follower praised.

“So amazingly bootiful @amandacerny can never get enough of your posts!!” someone else teased.

Prior to this vanity snap, Amanda gave everybody a more casual, comical glimpse into her everyday life. Her followers know that she and her long-time beau Johannes Bartl recently welcomed a puppy into their home, and people got to see a cute shot of him on Friday.

Amanda still gave everybody a glimpse at her peachy bum in that earlier picture, but not in nearly the sizzling-hot manner that she did on Monday. It seemed that the sultry gaze and sexy lingerie set in the newly-shared snapshot had heart rates racing and certainly accomplished her goal of sparking more interest in her newly-released project.