Rita Ora Throws It Back To The Summer With Bikini-Clad Shots

Rita Ora took to Instagram to update fans with a number of photos from the summer. The British celebrity is no stranger to wearing a bikini and treated her followers to four unseen black-and-white images of herself in the attire.

In the first shot, the “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker stunned in a black bikini top that featured thin straps. Ora styled her blond locks up and accessorized her decolletage with a number of necklaces.

The entertainer was captured fairly close-up in front of a blurred-out backdrop. Ora gazed directly at the camera lens while biting down on her bottom lip.

In the next slide, she appeared to be wearing a glittery bikini top with matching bottoms. Ora covered the majority of her locks with a white bandana and opted for more necklaces.

The songstress, who is currently a panelist on The Masked Singer U.K., was photographed sitting down in front of what was seemingly a field. She rested both arms beside her and stared at the camera.

In the fourth slide, Ora rocked a bandeau top and showed off the numerous tattoos inked all over her body. She sported short shoulder-length hair and wore large white sunglasses. Ora accessorized with bracelets and necklaces.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress was snapped with both her arms in the air. Ora held her phone in her right hand and looked to the side, which showcased her profile.

In the fifth and final pic, she was captured from a lower angle while she sitting on a rock with wet hair.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 130,000 likes and over 640 comments, proving to be very popular with her 16 million followers.

“You look so happy, it melts my heart,” one user wrote.

“you’re the most beautiful woman I know,” another person shared.

“Super hot omg ur so beautiful inside and out,” remarked a third fan.

“YOU ARE GORGEOUS,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Ora. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she went topless underneath an oversized blazer jacket that featured a small checkered print all over. Ora scraped back the majority of her long blond hair and opted for a funky swirl across her forehead with her locks. She posed in front of a plain backdrop for the three-photo upload and credited the photographer, Ronan Park, for taking the snaps.