Suzy Cortez Bends Over In A Thong Bikini On Instagram

Suzy Cortez looked smoking hot in the photo added to her Instagram feed on October 26. In the racy post, Suzy rocked a tiny bikini that garnered rave reviews from her 2.4 million fans.

The photo captured Suzy enjoying some fun at the beach on what appeared to be an overcast day. She planted her feet in the sand as she posed in front of a large body of water. The model popped her booty toward the camera, arching her back to accentuate her curves. She placed both hands on her knees and turned her head to the side.

Suzy opted for a skimpy bikini that did nothing but favors for her figure. The suit featured a bold, yellow-and-brown pattern that popped perfectly against her allover glow. On her upper half, she sported a halter-style top that was secured at the back of her neck with a silver clasp, leaving her shoulders and arms bare. A thin strap was tied in a dainty bow under her shoulder blades, drawing further attention to her sculpted figure.

The lower portion of her attire was just as hot, and it showed more than it covered. Its thick waistband stretched over her trim waist, highlighting her tiny midsection and hourglass physique. The back featured a small, triangular piece of fabric and the thong cut exposed her bodacious backside and shapely thighs in their entirety. Suzy’s booty was covered in sand, drawing even more attention to her sexy assets.

The look also showed off the cross tattoos on her calf and between her shoulders.

The model styled her long, brunette tresses in pigtail braids, that hung over the front of each shoulder. She went barefoot for the occasion, keeping with the casual vibe of the shoot.

Suzy’s followers were thrilled with her most recent skin-baring display. Within an hour of being posted, the update raked in more than 9,000 likes and 140-plus comments. Many fans complimented Suzy’s fit figure while a few more asked questions about her racy bikini.

“You look spectacular my model,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“You seem really tall in this pic. That body is everything,” a second fan chimed in.

“Incredible body and nice view,” a third raved with a few flames.

“This is my favorite view all time,” a fourth complimented.

