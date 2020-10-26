Holly Madison, 40, Shows Off Enviable Curves In A Cheeky Black Bodysuit & Red Thigh-High Boots

The former "Girls Next Door" star went scantily clad as she posed in the Elvis Suite at the Westgate Resort in Las Vegas.

Holly Madison gave her one million-plus Instagram followers something to talk about over the weekend when she showed off her phenomenal figure in a scanty ensemble. The model and former girlfriend of the late Hugh Hefner steamed up her page with the stunning photo on Sunday, October 25.

The image was snapped in the Elvis Suite at the Westgate Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, per the geotag, which Holly noted was formerly occupied by Elvis Presley during his seven-year residency at the hotel from 1969 to 1976. The space certainly looked luxurious enough for the King of Rock and Roll, as it was decorated with ornate furniture and had a large mural hanging on the wall.

The 40-year-old was seen sitting in profile to the camera on top of a long wooden table at the foot of the bed in the dimly-lit shot. She rested her arms on top of her legs, both of which were bent up at the knees, and turned her head over her shoulder to gaze at the lens with a sultry stare.

Though Holly’s days of walking around the Playboy mansion in scanty ensembles are long gone, the mother-of-two proved that she’s still got it as she worked the camera in nothing more than a chic black bodysuit that hugged her enviable curves in all of the right ways.

The one-piece boasted a sleeveless design that showed off the former Girls Next Door star’s toned arms and shoulders. It appeared to be slightly sheer on the front and had a sexy scoop back design that gave her look even more of a seductive vibe. Its cheeky cut took the look to the next level, as it offered Holly’s online audience a good look at her pert derriere and shapely thighs as she posed for photographer Tolga Katas.

The blond bombshell completed her barely there ensemble with a pair of thigh-high boots with a chunky heel. The footwear was made of a bold red velvet material that clung tightly to her lean legs, defining her toned calves along the way.

Fans seemed thrilled by the sultry new addition to Holly’s feed, with hundreds flocking to the comments section to show the star some love.

“Gorgeous! I love your boots,” one person wrote.

“How do you look as young as back in your mansion days….” remarked another fan.

“You’re so lucky to shoot there! I’m a huuuuge Elvis and Holly fan!! Two of my favs in one!! Thank you, thank you very much,” a third follower quipped.

“Omg. You’re flawless,” added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also amassed over 33,000 likes within less than 24 hours of going live.