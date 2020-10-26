Ivanka Trump Poses In Periwinkle Peplum Skirt Suit On Air Force One While Holding Her Ballot

"I’ll give you one guess who we’re voting for???"

On Monday, October 26, Ivanka Trump let her followers know that she had filled out her ballot for the 2020 election. The first daughter posed in a figure-flattering skirt-suit while on Air Force One with Kushner standing on one side, and her father, President Donald Trump, sitting on the other. The three were all smiles as their photo was taken, and both Ivanka and Jared held their mail-in ballots proudly.

Ivanka held her ballot in her right hand and placed her left hand on her leg. Her periwinkle ensemble consisted of a long skirt and a peplum top complete with bell sleeves and a full zipper running down the front. She wore her blond hair in a center part and allowed it to fall loosely past her shoulders.

Ivanka’s husband looked dapper in a navy blue suit that he paired with a maroon-hued tie. President Trump sat at his desk with his hands folded in front of him. He wore a blue suit with a red tie and adorned the left lapel with an American flag pin.

The desk had a few papers strewn on it, along with what appeared to be a conference telephone. A glass filled with ice sat on a coaster within the president’s reach.

The photo received more than 100,000 likes within an hour of going live. Hundreds of people flocked to the comments section to show their support for the president.

“Thank YOU both for ALL you have done and continue to do,” wrote one social media user.

“Four more years! Red wave coming,” added another.

While it is unclear exactly when the photo above was taken, Trump and his family have been campaigning all over the country ahead of the November 3 election. The president spoke in Lititz, Pennsylvania, this afternoon and is expected in Martinsburg, Pennsylvania, around 4:30 p.m. Eastern later today.

Early voting has started in many states across the nation. In fact, Trump made a stop in Florida just last week to cast his vote — in person. He arrived at the Palm Beach County Main Library around 10 a.m. on Friday, October 24. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, tweeted that the POTUS was met with chants of “four more years” upon his arrival.

“It was a very secure vote, much more secure than when you send in a ballot I can tell you that. I voted for a guy named Trump,” the president said at the time.