‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Gloria Says She’s Leaving

The Young and the Restless episode that aired on Monday, October 26, featured Billy flirting with Lily after he and Victoria got a big scare with their children. Billy threatened Adam while Victoria confronted Chelsea. Finally, Gloria said she was leaving Genoa City.

Adam (Mark Grossman) got a phone call, and the person said things didn’t go as planned.

At Chancellor Communications, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Billy (Jason Thompson) discussed their children. She got an alert that there had been a break-in at her house, and they called Hannah to ask her to take the kids and leave as soon as possible. Billy tried to blame Adam. Eventually, they got the word that it was a false alarm, and Victoria said she planned to beef up security. Lily (Christel Khalil) interrupted, and Vicky split.

Lily and Billy sparred about him wanting to do a second article on Adam. Lily didn’t think it was a good idea. Then, she stared at his lips. Billy teased there was only one way to shut him up. Later he asked if Lily had been thinking about kissing him, and she admitted it. However, they both agreed to keep things professional at the office.

At Crimson Lights, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Lily talked. He showed her pictures of his new baby, and they discussed Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson). When he went to get coffee, Kevin saw a rough-looking Adam, and it made his day. Kevin lectured him on being such a bad guy and snapped a picture of him.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Chloe and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) met in the park, and Chloe wanted to start looking for office space. Chelsea mentioned that nobody would invest with them, and then she admitted he’d left Adam. At that point, Adam walked up and wanted to talk, but Chelsea left. Chloe read him the riot act about being such a bad person, and then she took her son and went home.

Later, Adam took a call in the park and berated somebody for failing to be able to tail a cop. Billy showed up and confronted him about the attempted break-in at Victoria’s. He warned Adam to stay away from Johnny. Adam pointed out that Billy’s vendetta was all about Delia, and he said he’d tried to make amends for that, but Billy didn’t want to hear it. Chelsea watched the two men argue from a distance.

Gloria (Judith Chapman) and Esther (Kate Linder) argued at Chancellor mansion, and Esther warned Glo against hurting Chloe. When Ester left, Gloria snuck around with a flash drive and then got a phone call. Kevin came in and surprised her. She insisted she would leave Genoa City, so she packed her bags and made a big show of exiting. Kevin told Chloe it was for the best.

Back at the coffee house, Victoria spotted Chelsea, and she confronted her. Chelsea brought up Johnny, and Victoria said that she shouldn’t use him as a substitute for Connor (Judah Mackey). When Chelsea admitted she’d broken up with Adam, Victoria suggested that she should leave town.