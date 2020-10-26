‘Days Of Our Lives’ Star Camila Banus Slays In Skimpy White Bathing Suit

Camila Banus went scantily clad in her most recent Instagram update on Sunday. The Days of Our Lives star looked smoking hot as she slayed in a skimpy white bathing suit, much to the delight of her 130,000-plus followers.

In the racy snap, Camila let it all hang out in the stunning one-piece suit. The swimwear featured a low-cut, square neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage. The thin straps also showed off her lean arms and shoulders.

The garment was cut high over her curvy hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist while flaunting her muscular thighs and round booty. However, it was Camila’s accessories that really pulled the look together. The actress opted for a bright red beret on her head that matched her bold lipstick. She also included a pair of cheetah-print sunglasses and bright blue polish on her fingernails.

In the first photo, Camila posed in front of a dark gray wall. She placed one hand on her hip and the other in her hair while beaming a bright smile. In the second shot, she placed both of her hands behind her head with a blank expression on her face.

In the third snap, she pushed her hip out dramatically and pulled her glasses down while parting her lips and staring into the camera. The final pic was nearly identical, but featured her tilting her head up.

She geotagged her location as Koreatown, and posted a quote by Tom Ford in the caption. Her mid-length, dark hair was styled in voluminous curls that brushed over the tops of her shoulders.

Camila’s followers appeared to approve of the post, clicking the like button nearly 5,000 times in less than 24 hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section to leave over 290 remarks.

“I love how raw and untouched these photos are. So beautiful,” one follower declared.

“Always beautiful and blessed,” another gushed.

“Totally awesome perfect dream girl,” a third user wrote.

“You definitely are worth a stare babe,” a fourth person commented.

The actress is best known for playing the character of Gabi Hernandez on Days of Our Lives. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gabi was recently written off of the show when she was forced to move to Mexico to protect her family.

However, the latest fall preview hints that the fan favorite character will soon be back in Salem. Fans are now looking forward to Camila’s reunion with actor Brandon Barash, who plays the character of Jake on the soap.