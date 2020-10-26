Sadie Robertson Reveals COVID-19 & Hospitalization Struggle In Midst Of Pregnancy

Sadie Robertson took to Instagram on Monday to share some news that left her 3.9 million followers a bit rattled. She had been in the hospital battling COVID-19, but the good news was that it seemed she had made solid progress toward a full recovery.

The photo that Sadie uploaded showed her in a hospital bed. She had an IV in one arm and a face mask hanging off of one ear. She had managed to smile slightly for the snapshot, but she clearly did not feel her best.

In her caption, the former Duck Dynasty star told everybody that she was no longer in the hospital and that this snap had been taken prior to Monday. She did explain, however, that she had been very sick.

The 23-year-old motivational speaker and former reality television star said that this illness had been one of the most challenging things she had navigated. Sadie noted that the symptoms had been wild, and while she knows everybody has a different experience with the virus, she was in rough shape for a while.

Luckily, Sadie said that “Baby Huff” was fine. Earlier this month, she revealed that she and her husband Christian Huff were expecting their first child. Fans were certainly relieved to hear that the illness had not impacted Sadie’s pregnancy.

The Duck Dynasty star touched on her faith in this Instagram post and she said that she had nearly recovered fully now. She also noted that both her mom Korie and sister Bella had navigated having COVID-19 recently as well.

Sadie’s followers wasted no time in showing her some love in response to her post. More than 104,000 likes and 850 comments poured in just during the first 20 minutes after she had shared this update and photo.

“I hope you start feeling much better soon! Take care of that baby bean,” one fan commented.

“You’re such a wonderful woman, and I’m so glad you’re okay,” another noted.

“So glad you, baby Huff and the rest of the family is okay!!” commented a follower.

“Oh no, I’m so sorry you experienced this…. please hang in there, and stay safe,” someone else shared.

Right after Sadie revealed her pregnancy, she shared a throwback snap from the day she and Christian learned the news. That was essentially her first bump photo, although it seemed too soon to really notice much of anything.

She hadn’t really detailed too much in terms of pregnancy updates since then, and now her fans know why. The Duck Dynasty personality said that she will share more later in the week on her podcast, but for now, everybody can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that she was quite ill and is doing much better now.