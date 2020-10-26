Gabby Allen Shows Off Pert Booty In Thong Bikini In Sizzling New Snap

British fitness model Gabby Allen took to popular social media site Instagram on Monday, October 26, to post a new snap in which she showed off her chiseled physique in a thong bikini.

In the photo, Gabby stunned in a simple black two-piece swimsuit with string ties around the neck, rib cage, and hips. The thong bottoms featured a thick V-shaped piece of fabric at the top of her derriere while the rest of her pert booty was left completely exposed. The eye was drawn to Gabby’s chiseled back muscles, narrow waist, and curvy hips and legs.

Gabby completed the outfit with a pair of black sneakers. She styled her long, blond tresses in a messy bun that sat on top of her head and left a few strands loose around her face.

According to the geotag on the post, the snap was taken in Ibiza, Spain. Gabby posed on a residential street that featured a row of white buildings on one side and a low, stone wall on the other side. In the area behind the wall were several evergreen trees.

Gabby was featured in the forefront of the frame where she stood with her back to the camera as the sun lit her up from behind. The sun made her skin appear to glow and emphasized the muscles along her back while her shadow was splayed across the asphalt next to her. She turned her head to gaze toward the camera with her lips closed and turned up in a slight smile. Her legs were spread wide with one foot placed ahead of the other and a hip popped to the side. She let one arm hang loose next to her while the other was bent out in front of her. The position drew attention to the curves of her enviable backside.

In the caption of the post, Gabby gave her followers a list of reasons why she works out. The first is to get back in a bikini, the second is to help with her mental health, and the third is to pass time when there is nothing else to do. She then asked her fans what their reasons are for working out.

The photo earned more than 35,000 likes and over 150 comments within the first few hours. Many of the model’s followers commented on her fit figure in their messages and also answered the question that she posed in her caption.

“Keeping a good weight, keeping busy & making me feel good. You look amazing,” one Instagram user wrote in their comment.