Ms Banks Brightens Up Instagram In Yellow Snakeskin-Print Cropped Jacket & Matching Bucket Hat

British rapper Ms Banks — who has collaborated with the likes of Tinashe and Little Mix — took to Instagram to update fans with some new pics of herself. The rising star is no stranger to showing off her outfits and made quite the statement with her most recent post.

The “Bad B Bop” songstress stunned in a cropped yellow jacket that featured a snakeskin-print all over. The item of clothing displayed a hint of her decolletage as well as her midriff. Ms Banks tied up the garment from the front and paired the ensemble with a matching bucket hat with black text going across the side. She wore the look with high-waisted white pants and lace-up sneakers of the same color. Ms Banks rocked long acrylic nails and accessorized with a couple of necklaces. She styled her long wavy dark hair down and appeared very glam for the occasion.

The 26-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Ms Banks was captured from the thighs-up in front of a plain green/gray backdrop. She rested both arms beside her and gazed directly at the camera lens with a soft expression.

In the next slide, the entertainer was snapped from head-to-toe in the same location. Ms Banks flashed a huge smile and showed off her pearly whites.

In the third and final frame, she stared at the camera with a fierce pouty look.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 14,000 likes and over 230 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 436,000 followers.

“bringing the sunlight into autumn,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Well when you look like this how could it not be?!” another person said, responding to Ms Banks claiming that it’s going to be a good week for her.

“Whoever her stylist is!…. They’re killing the looks each time,” remarked a third fan.

“My favorite female artist ever. God bless you more,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Ms Banks. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a light pink crop top that featured the text “bad” going up the middle. Ms Banks sported the outfit with high-waisted tiny shorts of the same color that fell above her upper thigh. She painted her nails with a coat of white polish and accessorized with a gold watch, a couple of necklaces, and earrings. Ms Banks is known for rocking different types of hairstyles and opted for straight pink-and-blue locks.