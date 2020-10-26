‘Bachelorette’ Frontrunner Dale Moss Posts Cheeky Pic Of His Days As A Party City Halloween Costume Model

The former NFL player told fans to 'Dale with it' a she posed as Superman.

The Bachelorette frontrunner Dale Moss poked fun at his past.

The 32-year-old former NFL wide receiver and rumored fiance of Clare Crawley took to his Instagram account social media to share his own take on the “How It Started/How It’s Going” trend.

On his Instagram page, Dale shared two photos of him wearing a Superman costume—one from his days as a model for retail giant Party City and another more recent pic of him wearing the getup while sitting on a bench and eating a taco. The costume featured the Man of Steel’s signature red cape and came complete with puffy fake muscles.

In the caption to the post, Dale mimicked The Bachelorette’s current pun-filled ad campaign by using his name as a pun as he told his followers to “Dale” with it.

In the comments section, followers reacted to the cheeky post with hearts and laughing emoji

“Thank you for Clare-fying,” one viewer wrote.

“Dale with it — please get that embroidered on a robe!” another added.

“You played this one well, ” a third fan chimed in.

Others joked that they are only shopping at Party City from now on thanks to Dale’s ‘iconic” Halloween costume modeling.

“I’ll be the superwoman to your Superman,” one commenter offered.

Photos of Dale’s modeling days went viral late last week. In addition to Superman, the reality star was caught dressed as a Roman Centurian and a sombrero-wearing Taco. He was also pictured on a bag of photo props holding up a sign that said “Hubby,” which seems especially appropriate given the rumors about his relationship with Clare.

In comments to an Instagram post of him dressed as “Dale Taco,” seen here, The Bachelorette suitor offered advice to fellow aspiring models.

“Love it!” he wrote. “Read your contracts kids 😉 Could be worse.”

Fan know that Dale works as a model, but he aspires to be more than just a pretty face.

In a recent interview, he said he hoped to follow in the footsteps of veteran television host and producer Ryan Seacrest.

“Currently, I am a model with Wilhelmina International and a sports and entertainment host,” he told Misco Sports Network, per ET Online.

“That’s always been one of my focuses. I think how Ryan Seacrest has built a brand and really an empire is really amazing, and I would love to model my career after him.”

Dale is currently facing the wrath of the other suitors on The Bachelorette. Clare claimed him as her superhero on Night One.