Candace Owens Rips Cardi B, Calls Her The ‘Jussie Smollett Of The Hip Hop World’

Conservative commentator Candace Owens called Cardi B “the Jussie Smollett of the hip hop world” after the Brooklyn rapper documented an incident involving her husband Offset, her cousin, the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD), and a crowd of Trump supporters.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on Saturday afternoon, the three were driving through the city when they came upon a caravan of vehicles bearing Trump flags and other pro-Trump regalia. In a video made available via TMZ, Cardi claimed that the crowd made her “scared” and that she was afraid there might be violence.

Eventually, the BHPD turned up, saying that they’d received reports that one or more occupants of Cardi’s SUV had waved their guns at the Trump crowd. Officers briefly handcuffed and detained Offset before letting him go. However, they arrested her cousin, Marcelo Almanzar, and charged him with carrying a concealed weapon and having a loaded firearm in public.

In an Instagram story published Monday, Owens accused the Bronx songstress of having become the rap equivalent of Smollett.

“She literally just makes up being attacked by Trump supporters like, every other week,” she said.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

She went on to imitate what Cardi had said, mimicking her speech and intonation in the process.

“Oh my god, look at all these Trump flags… Me and Offset so scared right now!”

Owens then went on to reference another incident in which Cardi had claimed that she’d been accosted by Trump supporters. As The New York Daily News reported, in September, Cardi reported that she, her sister Hennessy Carolina, and Hennessy’s girlfriend, Michelle Diaz, were confronted by three individuals wearing MAGA hats, and she posted audio of the event. The three individuals later sued, claiming that the singer had edited the audio to portray them as aggressors.

Owens continued to mimic Cardi.

“My sister was walking on the beach and Trump supporters just attacked her,” she said, in her imitating voice.

Owens, still pretending to be Cardi, juxtaposed the singer’s persona of being a tough New York girl, as well as having security, against her claims of being victimized by Trump fans.

“Even though I got all this security and all this money… I know I make all these songs about how gangsta I am. But when I see a flag that says ‘Trump 2020’ I get scared.”

Back to her own voice, Owens, calling the singer “Cardi Smollett,” told her to “do yourself and the rest of America a favor and sit down and shut up until November 4,” referring to the day after the presidential election.

In 2019, Smollett, at the time a star on Fox’s Empire, claimed that he was assaulted by two men who called him racist and homophobic slurs and made statements in support of Donald Trump. He was later charged with making a false police report in connection with the incident.