‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Next Week, November 2: Quinn Roasts Shauna For Destroying Her Life

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for two weeks ahead, reveal that Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) will have her claws out again. This time around, she has her knife out for her best friend who left her in the lurch, per The TV Watercooler.

Quinn Roasts Shauna

Quinn is furious with Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). She blames her for the dire situation that she currently finds herself in. She lost her husband, home, and career because her bestie’s conscience plagued her. Her whole world fell apart when Shauna decided to come clean to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) about tricking him into marrying her.

Those who follow the soap opera know that Quinn was convinced as long as they didn’t tell anybody, their secret would never be exposed. However, Shauna required constant reassurance, so they often talked about their dirty deeds over the phone. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) overheard them and ran straight to the dressmaker with the details. Later, instead of denying Katie’s claims, Shauna made a full confession to Ridge.

While Ridge was only disappointed with Shauna, Quinn’s husband raged at her. As seen in the image below, he confronted her. Eric Forrester (John McCook) said that he couldn’t even stand to look at her. He had defended her when everyone else said that she was out to destroy “Bridge.” He threw Quinn out onto the streets. If it wasn’t for Flo’s kindness, she would be homeless.

Today on an all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful, Eric confronts Quinn, who becomes frantic as her world crumbles down around her. pic.twitter.com/OQ6WUezJGS — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 8, 2020

Shauna Pleads With Her Best Friend

Shauna did not set out to destroy her best friend’s life. She just needed to confess because she could no longer live with herself. Ridge was about to recommit himself to her at their redo wedding, but Shauna knew that his heart belonged to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). She could no longer continue with the deception and told him the truth.

The former Vegas showgirl could not have foreseen that Eric would have thrown her out. She knew that he would be upset which is why she warned Quinn to speak to Eric before Brooke got the chance. But even then, they lucked out. Eric overheard them talking during a video call. He confronted his wife and all hell broke loose.

Quinn may not easily accept Shauna’s apology. However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that the besties will soon make up. After all, they are both excited to see Wyatt and Flo get married. Both of them have been pleading for grandbabies for a while. Now that Quinn is living with them in the beach house, she could even further her agenda to get them hitched as soon as possible.