Alexandra Cane Showcases Gym-Honed Curves In Skintight Activewear As She Opens Up About Fitness Journey

Alexandra Cane treated her fans to an Instagram clip of her gym-honed body on Monday, as she opened up about her fitness journey in a lengthy caption.

The British Love Island star sported an activewear two-piece with a cute gradient effect for the short clip. The skintight leggings were azure at the top before gradually descending into a bright white tone around the knees. The garment featured a thick waistband which hugged Alexandra’s slender waist and clung to her flat stomach. The matching sports bra featured two thick white shoulder straps for maximum support, and featured a curving neckline that showed off a hint of cleavage. The two-piece perfectly showcased the Instagram model’s super-toned midsection.

Alexandra wore her raven hair slicked back in a high ponytail for her workout, and accessorized simply with a single gold bangle on her right wrist, and studded earrings. She posed with her left hip popped out and her phone in her left hand as she filmed the video in the mirror. The social media star appeared to be in a workout studio with wooden floors, white walls, and a rail of clothes in the background. She struck a sultry smile as she looked at the screen of her phone, and subtly turned her head to play with a couple of different angles during the clip.

In the caption, Alexandra opened up about her well-documented fitness journey, which began around one year ago. She admitted that before she decided to get fit, she “had an unhealthy relationship with food & alcohol,” and used them as coping mechanisms.

Of the results of her workout regime, Alexandra revealed that while “the aesthetics were fun for a while,” the Covid-19 pandemic had underlined the importance of self-care. She added that while the “solid year of self development” had transformed her body, the most important transformation surrounded her mental health.

“I am a different woman,” she wrote.

Alexandra’s fans headed over to the comments section to share their thoughts on the video and its accompanying inspirational caption.

“Fair play to you. It just shows that you can start at anytime if you really want to. You showed that there’s light at the end of the tunnel for anyone,” wrote one follower, alongside clapping and heart emoji.

“You look unreal here babe,” commented another fan, who added three heart-eye emoji to their words.

“I soooo needed to read this today. Thank u,” added a third follower, with a pink heart and a praying emoji.