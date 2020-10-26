Elsa Hosk Flaunts Baby Bump In Floral Bikini & Sheer Coverup For Lighthearted Beach Shoot

Elsa Hosk showed off her blooming baby bump in a stunning new Instagram share on Monday. In a collection of images on her feed, the model rocked a floral bikini as she struck a few silly poses on the beach. Her ensemble left almost nothing to the imagination and certainly grabbed fans’ attention.

Elsa’s look included a blue demi-cut top covered in yellow flowers. The tight cups pushed her ample cleavage up and out as strings hung loosely down the center. The model layered her swimwear with a sheer orange long-sleeved shirt, complete with a V-neckline and a distressed trim. The see-through material cut off at her waist so her growing belly was on display.

Elsa paired her bra with a matching low-waisted bikini bottom. The straps rested just above her hips to showcase her lean legs and curvy booty.

Elsa finished off her outfit with a pair of orange-tinted sunglasses and styled her blond locks in messy double braids. A few strands were left out on the sides to frame her face.

The images showed the Swedish babe standing in the sand as waves rolled onto the shore behind her. It looked to be a beautifully clear day as the sun washed over her fair skin and gave her a radiant glow. In the first shot, the model parted her legs slightly and leaned forward as she stretched her arms wide and made a kissing face at the camera.

The second photo showed Elsa with one hip pushed out to the side as she stared on. Finally, she lifted one leg to the side, as well as her arms, and arched her back in a way that accentuated her figure as she pursed her lips once more.

The post received more than 109,000 likes and just over 270 comments, proving to be a hit with her followers. Many people showered her with affection in the comments section.

“You couldn’t be cuter,” one fan wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

“You are glowing!!! So beautiful!!” another user added.

“Awwww so cute,” a third follower penned.

“You look so happy!” a fourth fan wrote.

Many users simply expressed admiration for Elsa with various emoji.

Elsa’s followers know that she can slay any look. She recently shared another pregnancy post in which she went topless with a pair of colorful wide pants and a floppy hat. That collection was a hit with viewers, as the post received more than 285,000 likes.