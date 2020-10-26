Lindsay Brewer Shows Off Hard Body In Pink String Bikini In Malibu

Lindsay Brewer went full bombshell in a sexy pink string bikini for her most recent Instagram snap on Sunday night. The race car driver delighted her 1.3 million followers as she showed off her hard body in the Malibu sun.

In the sultry snap, Lindsay looked smoking hot as she opted for the bubblegum-colored bathing suit. The classic triangle top fastened around her neck and behind her back with thin straps that accentuated her muscular arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvaceous hips and clung to her slender waist as it highlighted her long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also in full view for the shot. The model added a gold watch around her wrist and a dainty chain and pendant around her neck to accessorize the scanty look.

In the first photo, Lindsay sat in front of a swimming pool with her weight shifted to one side. She placed a hand on the ground next to her for balance as the other rested behind her head. In the second shot, she tugged at her bottoms while beaming a big smile into the camera.

The final pic was a close up. Lindsay sat with her back arched and one knee pulled in towards her chest as she wore a smoldering expression on her face. In the caption, she claimed that bathing suit season wasn’t quite over yet, despite the changing of the seasons.

Her long, blond hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose waves that fell over her back and spilled over her shoulders.

Lindsay’s followers seemed to fall in love with the post. The photos garnered more than 74,000 likes within the first 17 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 750 messages during that time.

“Great body and those eyes, wow,” one follower stated.

“As long as you are wearing them it’s always bikini season sugar,” another wrote.

“Wow. Perfect!” a third comment read.

“Heaven on earth,” a fourth user gushed.

The model cover up when she’s on the racetrack, but she doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing some skin in her online uploads. She’s often photographed rocking racy ensembles that excite her followers.

As previously reported The Inquisitr, Lindsay recently posed in a metallic bathing suit with a tan fishnet dress over top. That post was also a popular one. To date, it’s racked up more than 73,000 likes and over 860 comments.