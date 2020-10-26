Arianny Celeste Flaunts Cleavage In Tight Sweater

Arianny Celeste thrilled her Instagram followers with a sexy new shot of herself sporting major cleavage in a gorgeous sunlit shot. She gave a shoutout to her fellow Scorpios, who will celebrate a birthday sometime in the next several weeks.

In the image, Arianny sat next to a cream-colored wall that featured a large window that let in a lot of natural light. Behind her was a white-and-gray patterned vase with a bouquet of light feathers that caught the sunlight. She wore a long-sleeved brown ribbed sweater with a deep V-neck from Revolve. The garment’s big tortoiseshell buttons strained against her voluptuous cleavage, which was pushed up over the neckline. A matching belt cinched around her waist, emphasizing her hourglass figure.

Arianny wore her long brunette hair straight, and it fell over one shoulder from a center part. She used one hand to tuck some of her locks behind her ear. For accessories, the UFC ring girl wore a short gold necklace and thick hoop earrings. She stared at the camera’s lens with a contemplative look in her big brown eyes. Arianny also kept her full, shiny lips slightly open, revealing a hint of her straight white teeth.

Arianny’s fans showed the post a lot of love, with more than 9,500 hitting the “like” button. At least 136 admirers also took the time to leave a positive comment for the new mother, who gave birth just over a month ago.

“Comin’ in hot. Seriously, this is incredible!!” enthused one follower, who used flames to complete the comment.

“Wow! A new mom busting out of the sweater. It looks amazing, Arianny. Keep up the good work,” a second fan gushed, adding several red heart-eye emoji.

“The weather might be cooling down… but you’re one of the few that nullifies it. I hope you had a GREAT weekend and wishing you an AMAZING week. I LOVE YEW MY ANGEL #YouMakeMeHappy,” wrote a third Instagram user, who included several winking and blushing smilies along with an angel and flame emoji.

“Whoa… Not bad after having a baby. A busty MILF alert! Congratulations on your new addition,” a fourth devotee replied, including a baby, rose, and diamond emoji.

Since giving birth, Arianny has kept her followers engaged with lots of photos of herself during her daily life, as well as some pictures of her little boy. The Inquisitr previously reported that she rocked a pair of Daisy Dukes with a red tank top in Beverly Hills.