‘Big Brother’ Alum Angela Rummans Poses In Swimsuit To Help Tyler Crispen Get America’s Favorite Player Votes

Big Brother alum Angela Rummans is helping her boyfriend Tyler Crispen score votes for the America’s Favorite Player title.

Days before Big Brother: All-Stars is set to end its run, the Season 29 contestant posed in a swimsuit to pitch her man as the first-ever two-time AFP winner in the history of the CBS reality show.

In a new share to Instagram, Angela, who met Tyler two summers ago when they competed together on BB20, rocked a gray and black embellished one-piece suit while standing on a gorgeous beach. The model also cookbook author posed with her hands on her head and wore her long hair down as she gazed off into the distance.

In the caption to the post, Angela reminded fans to vote for Tyler for the coveted fan-favorite title, which will be announced on the show’s finale night later this week.

Should Tyler win the All-Stars AFP, he’ll snag another $25,000 two years after taking home both the $50,000 runner-up prize and the $25K AFP prize.

In the comments section, fans supported Angela’s cause.

“We are voting for Tyler like crazy over here, I can’t believe how soon you will be back in each other’s arms,” one fan wrote.

“I am so ready for this Tangela reunion,” another added.

“Can’t wait till Tyler becomes the first 2 time AFP winner. This picture shows he has already won wayyyyyyy more than anything the game can give him though,” a third fan chimed in.

“Your reunion is the best thing happening Wednesday night except Tyler being a 2 time AFP kind heart and giving spirit,” another admirer added.

This is not Angela’s first pitch for Tyler. Over the weekend she posted a slightly steamier pic, seen on Instagram here. In the photo, Angela wore a thong-back black and white two-piece suit that “Ty 4 AFP” on the back of it as she held up a glass of wine while lounging by a beachside pool.

“Read between the tan lines. Who’s ready to start the voting?!” she captioned the cheeky shot.

Angela and Tyler have been separated since July when he left their South Carolina home to quarantine in Los Angeles before moving into the CBS summertime house.

Angela told Us Weekly that she wasn’t going to watch the Big Brother live feeds because she felt it was unfair for her to see Tyler when he couldn’t see her. She added that one of the secrets to the couple’s success is that they have a “we’re in this together” mantra.