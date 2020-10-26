Ana Paula Saenz Gives Eyeful Of Busty Cleavage In Red Dress With Large Cut-Out Along The Chest

Instagram model Ana Paula Saenz took to the popular social media site on Sunday, October 25, to leave a new double-snap post in which she flaunted her busty cleavage.

The model wore a red dress that featured a large cut-out along the chest and upper abdomen. The space encompassed a large part of Ana’s chest, giving viewers an eyeful of her cleavage. The garment came together at the base of her neck in a small turtleneck and extended down the length of her arms. It was made of a stretchy material that contoured to Ana’s enviable curves and hourglass physique.

To complete the look, Ana wore her long, dark waves loose and flowing down her back and over her shoulders. She accessorized with a thin, gold bracelet on one wrist.

The photos were taken in a small, enclosed space where Ana was photographed from the hips up. In the first snap, she turned her upper body to the side and showed off a glimpse of sideboob while she pulled her tresses away from her face with one hand. Ana looked off toward a distant point with her lips parted.

In the second slide, Ana continued with her body turned to the side, still drawing the eye to the cut-out along the front of the dress. She let one arm hang down at her side while bending the other at the elbow out in front of her. She tilted her head back and assumed a serious expression as she once again avoided looking directly at the camera.

The model chose a wordless caption for the post, which consisted solely of three emoji — one red heart and two bears. The photos earned more than 20,000 likes and several dozen comments within the first day of appearing on the photo-sharing site. Ana’s fans left her plenty of love in the comments section, both in the form of messages and strings of emoji.

“Lady in red,” one Instagram user wrote in their comment, adding a heart and heart-eyed emoji for emphasis.

“So beautiful and attractive,” another follower commented.

“WOW, MEGA BEAUTIFUL GIRL,” one more fan chimed in.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that Ana posted a sensual snap to the social media site in which she also gave her followers an eyeful of her cleavage. The teal dress featured a low-cut neckline and a large cut-out section along the abdomen. Her fans gave the snap thousands of likes and dozens of comments, while many gushed over the princess look.