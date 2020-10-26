Kristin Cavallari Flaunts Incredible Legs In Tight Leather Skirt & Matching Crop Top

Kristin Cavallari took to her Instagram account on Monday afternoon to share some stunning new snaps with her 4.1 million followers. The former Laguna Beach star flaunted her incredible legs in the post as she rocked a tight leather skirt and matching crop top.

In one of the sexy shots, Kristin is seen sporting a snug long-sleeved shirt. The garment clung tightly to her ample bust and fit tight over her lean arms. It was also cropped to expose her taut tummy and impressive abs.

The matching leather skirt hugged her petite waist and curvy hips while falling high on her thighs in order to show off her long, toned legs. The dark material also helped to accentuate her sun kissed skin.

Kristin — who has become a queen of accessories thanks to her very own jewelry line — rocked some gold rings on her fingers to complement the ensemble. She completed the style with a pair of strappy heels.

She sat on a bench for the shot in front of a neon sign that read “Unlikely to apologize.” She had her legs crossed and placed both of her arms at her sides as she tilted her head and smiled for the camera.

Her long, blond hair was parted in the center and styled in voluminous waves that hung down her back and brushed lightly over the tops of both of her shoulders.

In the second photo, she sported an all-black outfit with a gray coat over top. She held a pair of large scissors in her hand as she got ready to cut the ribbon and open up a branch of her Uncommon James store in Chicago. In that pic, her hair was pulled back into a ponytail behind her head.

In the caption of the post, Kristin honored the one-year anniversary of her store’s opening in The Windy City. She also thanked the locals for all of their support.

Kristin’s followers immediately began to share their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 35,000 times within the first 35 minutes after it was published her account. Her admirers also swarmed the comment section to leave over 120 messages.

“So happy to see you so happy!!!” one follower wrote.

“So cute! Congratulations!!!!” another declared.

“Love that neon! Congrats babe,” a third user gushed.

“Look unreal here, love your outfit,” a fourth person commented.

Kristin most recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a white tank top and a printed skirt.