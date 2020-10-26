Danielle Knudson Rocks Snakeskin-Print Boots While Exposing Pert Derriere In Nearly Nude Photo

Danielle Knudson quite literally left almost nothing to the imagination in the most recent update added to her Instagram feed. The post included two new shots that quickly earned the attention of her loyal fan base.

The images showed the model posed against a dark backdrop, and a geotag in the post indicated that Danielle was in Los Angeles, California. The model stood with her figure in profile, looking over her shoulder with an alluring stare. She staggered her legs, putting one in front of the other while popping her booty out to further accentuate her curves. The second photo was the same, but it was filtered in black-and-white. In the update’s caption, she tagged both her photographer and H&M, crediting them for the sexy shoot.

Danielle wore a black coat with gold buttons in front of her figure. Its sleeves draped off her arms, covering what was necessary to meet Instagram’s guidelines. The sexy pose allowed Danielle to show off much of her bombshell body, including her slender arms, shoulders, and the majority of her back. The model exposed her pert derriere in the racy ensemble and also showed off a tease of her slender legs.

Danielle added a pair of snakeskin-print boots to round off her outfit. The footwear was trimmed in black and fit loosely on her legs. The back of the boots were white, helping to accentuate her bronze complexion further.

She slicked back her long, blond tresses, and her hair spilled messily over her shoulders and back. It has not taken long for fans to express their love for the update, and it’s already amassed more than 2,500 likes and 50-plus comments from fans. Several social media users applauded Danielle’s fit figure while a few more raved over her skin-baring outfit. A few others simply flooded the comments section with emoji.

“Wow looks so unbelievably breathtaking beautiful,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flame and heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Too much hotness guuurl. Absolutely amazing,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Absolutely beautiful and sexy,” a third gushed with the addition of a kissy face emoji at the end of their words.

“Waouhhhhhh i love you to infinity,” one more complimented.

Last week, Danielle sizzled in another smoking-hot shot that was shared with her fans on Instagram. She wore a coordinating bra and leggings set while posing with her adorable pooch by her side.