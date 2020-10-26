Madi Teeuws Rocks Lilac Bikini & Sheer White Sarong In Series Of New Snaps

Madi Teeuws teased her Instagram followers with a new post featuring a series of pictures of her modeling a lilac bikini, and it seemed like she wanted some help deciding which picture was the best one.

In the five photographs, Madi wore a bikini from Bamba Swim. The lilac top featured an underwire with white ruffled edging across the top of the cups and a tiny white bow tied between her breasts. The pushup styling revealed a hint of the model’s rounded cleavage. She paired it with matching solid color bottoms that provided low-rise coverage in the front with a cheeky back. Around her waist, Madi wore a sheer white sarong tied high that emphasized her flat tummy.

The model sore her highlighted brunette hair in half pigtails with a generous, layered fringe left down in the front, framing her face from a center part. Her hair’s lengths fell over each shoulder and down her back. Around her neck, Madi accessorized with a simple gold chain.

The first image revealed Madi leaning one arm against a cream wall with a wood slat door behind her. She popped on hip slightly and rested her free arm on it. She stared straight into the camera’s lens with a pleasant look on her face. The third picture also showed the model standing facing the lens. In it, she held onto her hair with one hand.

She sat on a staircase in the second photo, leaning her wait on one hand and resting her long legs to the other side. Her pointed toes sported a light-colored pedicure that matched her manicure. She had a small, closed mouth smile on her full lips.

The third photograph showed Madi’s pert backside peeking from underneath the sheer sarong. She glanced back over her shoulder at the camera. The fifth photo showed her from behind as she walked up the staircase. She looked back with a big toothy grin.

Fans responded enthusiastically to Madi’s post, with more than 9,200 hitting the “like” button, and at least 165 also took the time to leave a positive comment.

“Who can choose? You are so beautiful in them all,” enthused one follower who used flame and red heart-eye emoji to complete the comment.

“You have an amazing smile!!!! You have a gorgeous body. Have a wonderful day gorgeous,” a second Instagram user wrote, adding several winking smilies.

“Number five is my favorite. It’s your smile in that one,” declared a third fan who added red lips.

“Gorgeous! You look so hot with pigtails,” a fourth devotee wrote, including several flames.