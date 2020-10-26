Derek Hough Shares Sneak-Peak Of Villain Costume For Upcoming ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Episode

Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough previewed part of his costume for the show’s Halloween-themed episode on Instagram Monday. The show is set to feature some of the most famous villains throughout the history of the film industry, as reported by ABC.

The 10 celebrity and professional dancer couples remaining — as well as judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough — will all channel their inner villains for their performances. Naturally, host Tyra Banks will also go all-out with her costume.

In his latest Instagram update, Derek previewed his makeup for Monday’s episode for his 2.8 million eager followers. In the picture collage, the two-time Emmy Award winner showed two separate photos, both side profiles of his face.

On the right side, his face appeared as it usually does. His carefully styled hair was brushed back as he squinted off into the distance. His left profile fully embraced the villainous spirit of the show’s theme. He appeared to be growling as he displayed his painted skin, which had a dark gray tint to it. The six-time Dancing with the Stars champion also appeared to have colored contacts in, as his eyes gleamed silver for the picture. He wore his hair in a messy style as it fell randomly against his scalp.

Derek referenced the glaring contrast seen in the shots in the caption of the post and stated that he could either be a “#niceJudge” or a “strictJudge.”

His fans quickly rushed to the comments section of the post to express their excitement for the final reveal this evening, as well as their love for the new, evil look.

“I can’t wait!!” one person exclaimed.

“Hahaha I love this,” another fan noted.

Some of Derek’s fans thought his personality was too lovable to pull off the evil look.

“You are too cute for this, try harder!” a follower joked.

His followers were clearly excited by the post, as the photo racked up almost 7,000 likes in under an hour after it went live.

Recently, Derek generated a lot of buzz for his performance alongside his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, which aired on last week’s episode. He previewed part of his Paso Doble on his Instagram, as reported by The Inquisitr. The couple appeared to perform the dance effortlessly on the show, however, behind the scenes film showed that it took long hours to nail the routine perfectly. It was the first time the duo danced together in three years.