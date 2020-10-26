‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria Confronts Chelsea

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victoria confronts Chelsea after receiving a call about a break-in at her home. Although she normally wouldn’t think that, Chelsea has hinted about seeing Johnny several times in the recent past. Viewers seem divided on their feelings about the storyline, which brings up so much of the past.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) sit down together at Crimson Lights, according to a post on the CBS daytime drama’s Facebook page. During their discussion, Victoria flat out asks her son’s birth mother if she tried to see Johnny. She denies the accusation, but it is not surprising that Victoria feels it could be true.

Several years ago, Victor (Eric Braeden) paid Chelsea to try to break up Victoria and Billy (Jason Thompson). She drugged Billy, and they slept together. Chelsea left town, and she later showed up pregnant. The baby ended up being Billy’s child, Johnny. She gave the little boy up for adoption, and Victoria adopted him, and since then, she and Billy have raised Johnny together alongside their daughter Katie.

Chelsea admits that Johnny is never far from her heart, and she also talks about missing Connor (Judah Mackey) because she sent him away to boarding school to keep him out of the recent drama with Adam (Mark Grossman). Within the past few weeks, she even flat out asked Billy to see Johnny, but he was adamant that she couldn’t.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Viewers chimed in on the post, with many feeling that the storyline brings up settled, ancient history in a bad way.

“Another stupid storyline. Do the writers think we just started watching when they started writing? Chelsea gave that child up and hasn’t given him a thought. She has no rights to him. Go get Connor!” replied one fan.

“Chelsea has noo right to the boy she gave up period!! She is a lousy Mother to her and Adams’s son. Why would you take a boy from the only parents he has ever known?????? That is just plain Evil,” another person declared.

Not everyone agreed, though. Some people think that Chelsea deserves to be a part of her son’s life even if she isn’t legally his mom.

“She has the right to see him! Billy’s up to no good! He doesn’t deserve to have his kids!!!!” wrote one follower who also used various hearts to complete the message.

For now, it seems like Chelsea will not get to see Johnny. However, there is a possibility that somehow she, Victoria, and Billy could come to an arrangement, especially since she broke up with Adam.