Tahlia Hall Sizzles In Plunging Red Bathing Suit With Wet Hair

Tahlia Hall sizzled in her latest Instagram upload on Monday morning. The Aussie bombshell flashed her incredible physique in a plunging red bathing suit while rocking a wet hair look that had her 518,000-plus followers going wild.

In the sexy snap, Tahlia looked like a total smokeshow as she opted for the revealing one-piece. The swimwear was brightly colored with white trim and straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders. The deep neckline fell to her midsection and exposed her ample cleavage in the process.

The garment was cut high over her curvy hips as it clung tightly to her tiny waist. Fans also got a peek at her muscular thighs in the pic. Tahlia completed her beach look with a pair of simple, yet elegant studded earrings.

Tahlia stood on the beach for the snap. She brought both of her hands up to her chest to tug at the straps of the suit while placing one leg slightly ahead of the other. She turned her head away from the camera as the sunlight illuminated her bronzed skin.

She geotagged her location as Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia. In the caption of the post, Tahlia revealed that the photo was a throwback taken earlier this year, which she recently came across.

She wore her long, blond hair pushed back off of her face. The locks were damp from the water and hung down her back in straight strands.

Tahlia’s followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 12,000 times within the first four hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 160 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Yes you look hot but how many cheesy comments can you put up with!” one follower quipped.

“I didn’t know you were on Baywatch honey!” another joked.

“Such a babe,” a third comment read.

“Pure beauty,” a fourth social media user wrote.

Tahlia doesn’t seem to have any qualms when it comes to showcasing her killer curves in racy ensembles for her online snaps. She’s become known for filling her timeline with pics of herself rocking tight dresses, skimpy lingerie, teeny tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tahlia recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for a bright green cupped bathing suit while soaking up some sun. To date, that post has pulled in more than 23,000 likes and over 450 comments.