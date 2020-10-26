LeBron James & CNN To Produce Documentary On The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

LeBron James‘ production house, The SpringHill Company, is set to produce a documentary on the 1921 Tulsa race massacre along with CNN Films, Variety reported.

Titled Dreamland: The Rise and Fall of Black Wall Street, the movie will examine the events that led to the slaughter of hundreds of African Americans in Tulsa, Oklahoma, between May and June of 1921. The city was known for having one of the most prominent Black communities in the country, earning the nickname “Black Wall Street.”

“At SpringHill, we embody empowerment and focus on shining a light on stories that are the fabric of American history,” SpringHill’s Chief Content Officer Jamal Henderson told Variety.

“We cannot move forward until we acknowledge our past and this is about honoring a prosperous, booming Black community, one of many, that was brought to an end because of hate.”

“We are bringing this documentary together with a diverse crew, including local Tulsans, and making it our mission to uplift voices and people while creating impactful content,” he continued.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

The Tulsa massacre unfolded after a 19-year-old Black man was accused of inappropriate behavior in an elevator by a 17-year-old white woman. As a result, a white mob attempted to lynch the young man but was met by African American veterans from World War I. Shortly after, white mobs returned to destroy 35 blocks of the thriving Black neighborhood and killed hundreds of its residents.

The upcoming film will feature interviews, archival footage, as well as letters and diaries of black Tulsans from 1921. Directed by Salima Koroma, Dreamland is currently in production and expected to be completed early next year.

CNN will be the main TV distributor of the movie, which will also be available to stream on HBO Max. In the past, CNN Films produced documentaries such as RBG, a movie on late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg; Three Identical Strangers, about twins separated at birth; and Apollo 11, on the team of astronauts who first walked on the moon.

Meanwhile, SpringHill — which James co-owns with Maverick Carter — is also behind Space Jam: A New Legacy, the upcoming sequel to the classic ’90s movie starring James himself, as well as More Than a Game, The Carter Effect, and more.

In recent years, the Los Angeles Lakers star has been quite busy off the court. In 2018, James opened a public school for at-risk youth in Akron, Ohio, and, more recently, has vowed to pay off the court debts of Florida felons so that they can vote in November, as The Inquisitr reported.