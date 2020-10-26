Natasha Oakley Stuns In Knotted Chambray Shirt & Cropped Blue Jeans

Natasha Oakley posed for a sultry snap and shared it with her 2.2 million followers. The Australian entrepreneur took to Instagram on Monday morning wearing a casual, yet chic, outfit that accentuated her stunning figure.

Natasha wore a soft chambray shirt with some exquisite, high-end detailing. The blouse had wide cuffs that she buttoned and the loose-fitting garment skimmed over her upper body. Natasha cleverly extended the wide collar by folding back the front placket before tying the two ends in a cheeky knot. It also allowed her to create a clean, plunging neckline that displayed just a hint of her cleavage.

The model teamed the blouse with a pair of cropped jeans that clung to her legs. Thanks to the shortened hemline, she was able to show off her bronzed, toned calves and ankles.

The Monday Swimwear co-founder accessorized with beige mules and a matching handbag. The padded baguette had an arm strap but Natasha chose to wear it like a clutch in the pics. She also styled her hair simply. She wore a middle-part and let her blond tresses fall down her back and shoulders gracefully.

The social media star posed indoors in a light gray room. She sat on a sturdy, but rustic-looking, wooden sofa. The 3-seater had plush cream cushions on either side of its length. Next to it, was a woven item that also added texture to the room.

In the first photograph, Natasha propped her elbow on the cushions and leaned against them. She had the clutch beneath her arm ad tilted her head as she looked directly at the lens with a provocative expression on her face.

The influencer sat upright in the final snap. Natasha crossed her legs while placing one hand on a cushion. She looked away from the camera as her attention was captured elsewhere.

Natasha’s fans have come to appreciate her quiet sense of style. Therefore, they loved her latest offering and raced to engage with her on social media. In fact, the image has already accumulated over 10,000 views and a slew of complimentary comments.

“Everything about this outfit,” a person raved and added an emoji of a cat with heart-eyes.

“So beautiful my love,” another admirer said.

One follower loved the clutch and mentioned it in their comment.

“Bottega bags def stole my heart,” they gushed and underscored their feelings with a heart emoji.

“Love your outfit, beautiful,” a fourth Instagrammer said.

Natasha was covering up in her latest post. The Inquisitr reported that she recently showed off her flawless figure in a tiny pink bikini. In that offering, she flaunted her unreal abs and tiny waist.