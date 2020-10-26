‘Bachelorette’ Fans Want Clare Crawley’s Episodes To End Immediately So Tayshia Adams Can Start Her Season

Fans of the ABC dating show think Clare is boring.

The Bachelorette fans are ready for Clare Crawley’s journey to be over.

Amid rumors that Clare fell in love with suitor Dale Moss immediately and gave little attention to the other guys on the cast, viewers hit social media to demand that her time on the show end quickly so rumored replacement Bachelorette Tayshia Adams can start her season.

In comments to the latest Instagram promo for Clare’s season, which can be seen here, viewers admitted they are excited for her to go home early. Many expressed hope that this will be the last week with the 39-year-old hairstylist as the leading lady.

“Go home Clare and get off your high maintenance horse no wonder you’re single,” one viewer wrote.

“Clare sucks as The Bachelorette!!” another added.

” I’m sorry but she does. I am so ready for Tayshia to come in and make this show interesting again.”

“Lol can she leave already lol I’m ready for Tayshia,” a third wrote.

“Borrrrrringggggg! Bring Tayshia in already!” another added.

Eric McCandless / ABC

Rumors have been rampant about what went down during filming at the La Quinta Resort and Club, and now Clare is teasing that her departure from The Bachelorette may not play out as spoiler sites have teased. Over the weekend, Clare “liked” several tweets that hinted that she was “forced” off of the show by producers, per E! News.

One tweet liked by Clare also stated that producers are giving her a bad “edit” and making it look like it was her decision to leave, when perhaps it wasn’t. She also liked a tweet that speculated that production knew what they were doing ahead of time and that Tayshia was already in place as a backup at the Palm Springs filming location before she made her exit.

In addition, Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher told Us Weekly that some of the rumors and spoilers that been floating around about Clare’s time on the ABC dating series are “not true.” She added that a shake-up did go down, but that it may not be what people think it is.

It would make sense if production gave Clare a little nudge out the door since viewers are finding the predictability of the season to be boring. Some fans even joked that perhaps the “plot twist” will be that all of the guys leave The Bachelorette star instead of her leaving them for Dale. Based on the new promo, that scenario doesn’t sound all that far-fetched.