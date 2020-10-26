Washington’s Jon Bostic Will Not Face Suspension For Hit That Took Dallas QB Andy Dalton Out Of The Game

Washington Football Team linebacker Jon Bostic is not expected to be issued a suspension despite his dangerous hit on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton during Sunday’s matchup, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Dalton endured the tackle in the third quarter of the matchup. As he scrambled out of the end zone, he slid as he saw defenders quickly approaching. Bostic then delivered a hit to Dalton’s head with his shoulder, which knocked him out cold for a few moments.

A video of the incident was posted to Twitter.

After being tackled and escorted off the field, it was confirmed that Dalton suffered a concussion. Rookie Ben DiNucci finished the game at the quarterback position for Dallas. The James Madison grad threw for 39 yards in the 25-3 loss, as reported by Sports Illustrated.

As for Bostic, he was ejected from the matchup for issuing an illegal blow to the head. He was initially expected to receive a multiple-week suspension for the incident. However, the NFL said that it would not do so, however, it may issue a fine due to the severity of the injury Dalton endured.

Patrick McDermott / Getty Images

Cowboy’s coach Mike McCarthy was in shock regarding how Dalton’s teammates reacted to his injury. He assumed the other players would be upset, however, there was a lack of reaction on the field after the quarterback was taken out of the game, which didn’t sit well with McCarthy.

“We speak all the time about playing for one another, protecting one another. It definitely was not the response you would expect,” he told the media after the competition.

Washington’s head coach Ron Rivera claimed that after his squad secured the win, he made sure to express his regret for the illegal tackle to McCarthy.

“I went up to him and apologized to him for it. I wanted him to know that we don’t play that way, and it’s unfortunate that it happened,” Rivera noted.

According to a spokesperson from the Cowboy’s organization, although Dalton could not remember what happened to him while he was on the field, he was in good spirits afterward. They noted that he was much more alert and was able to fly home with the rest of the squad.

The 32-year-old was the backup for Dak Prescott, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the game against the New York Giants. Prescott underwent immediate surgery and took to social media afterward to express that he was okay. Now, 2-5 Dallas may need to rely on DiNucci to lead the offense for the remainder of the year.