‘The Voice’ Judges Share Their Feelings Regarding This ‘Different’ Season Of The Series

The Voice judges shared their feelings regarding this very different season of the series in a new video clip posted to the show’s Instagram page. In it, the foursome revealed how they are coping with a unique set of filming circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani spoke to their fans directly and revealed what they felt were both the positive and negative aspects of the situation as they moved forward filming new episodes.

Kelly said the creation of the shows was obviously very “different” than any other season. She noted that the judges’ chairs were 8 feet apart, and while on set, they cannot be near one another. Kelly also expressed her joy that Gwen was back this season instead of being the sole woman with three men on the panel of coaches.

John lamented that they cannot give hugs or be affectionate toward their artists after they are invited to their respective teams, but clarified they will find ways around expressing their joy. He said the coaches would do whatever they could to make it feel like a normal experience on The Voice for both themselves and the contestants.

Blake joked that he was approximately 32 feet away from pal Kelly right now, which he claimed was “100 feet not far enough.” He disclosed this would be the first time the group had auditioned competitors without a studio audience, calling that fact interesting in and of itself. Blake shared he was also thrilled that Gwen was back on the show, as the four coaches were all familiar with one another and how each would play the game.

Gwen spoke about her return to the singing competition and revealed that being able to anything during what she called “this crazy time” felt like a blessing.

The group agreed in the above video that due to the absence of a studio audience, they could really experience the talents of each competitor and said that what they have witnessed thus far was incredible.

Fans of the series appeared to agree with their assessment.

“Love the chemistry between you 4. Love Kelly, glad Gwen is back, and Blake and John are such opposites that I just know, this is going to be amazing, having so much fun!!!” wrote one fan.

“Yes! It is going to be great (and safe),” claimed a second viewer.

“Number 19 is starting off great as always. Thank you all for being flexible to continue The Voice,” wrote a third Instagram follower.

“I’m so excited for tonight,” added a fourth fan.