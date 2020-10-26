Katelyn Runck Flaunts Her Killer Curves In A Mauve Crop Top & Booty Shorts

In her latest Instagram share, fitness model Katelyn Runck stunned her 2.3 million followers with a tantalizing update in which she showcased her fit figure. The photos were captured in Los Angeles, California, as the geotag indicated, and Katelyn perched on a stone ledge. The background of the images was blurred, placing all the attention on Katelyn’s sculpted physique.

In the first shot, she had both legs up on the ledge as she crossed them, placing a hand on either knee. Her fingernails and toenails were both painted a crisp white hue that contrasted with her bronzed skin. She rocked a crop top with a simple scooped neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage. The garment had short sleeves that came part of the way down her upper arms, and the piece extended about an inch below her breasts, leaving her chiseled stomach on display.

She paired the shirt with matching booty shorts in the same soft mauve shade that looked gorgeous with her dark hair. The bottoms had a thick waistband that wrapped around her hips, just below her belly button, and the shorts left her legs exposed. Her brunette locks tumbled down her chest in soft curls, reaching all the way to her elbow, and she flashed a radiant smile at the camera.

She switched up the angle for the second image, turning her body so that the camera captured her from the side. The fabric of her crop top clung to her ample assets, highlighting her curves, and the shorts likewise hugged her pert posterior and muscular thighs. The brand’s name was written in white text on one thigh, and she held a bottle of supplements in one hand as she posed for the steamy snap.

Katelyn’s audience absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 3,600 likes within 35 minutes, as well as 249 comments from her fans in the same time span.

“You are so beautiful,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“You are way too pretty,” another follower added.

“You’re the epitome of perfection,” a third fan commented, including a flame emoji in the compliment.

“Your Maldives content was amazing. Where are you travelling next?” another follower questioned, eager for even more updates from the brunette bombshell.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn flaunted her sculpted figure yet again, wearing a skintight burgundy sports bra with matching leggings. The sun shone down on her, illuminating her flawless features as she posed for a smoking-hot duo of shots.