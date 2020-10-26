Kim Kardashian Shows Off Unreal Curves In Nude Bikini For Age-Defying Snap: ‘This Is 40’

Kim Kardashian showed off her unreal curves while wearing a nude bikini for her most recent Instagram snaps on Monday morning. The reality TV star stunned her 190 million followers in the age-defying photo while owning her 40-year-old status.

Kim looked smoking hot in the photos as the teeny top was cut low to expose her abundant cleavage. The thin spaghetti straps also flashed her gym-honed arms and shoulders.

The matching thong bikini bottoms were pulled high over her curvaceous hips and wrapped snugly around her petite waist while accentuating her thick thighs and round booty. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also on full display in the pics.

Kim gave off island vibes as she accessorized the look with a pair of large, reflective sunglasses and a burgundy bandanna on her head. She also added a gold bracelet around her wrist and neon green polish on her long, curved fingernails.

In the first photo, Kim stood knee-deep in some crystal clear water. She pushed her hip out and rested both of her arms on top of her head. The second shot featured Kim with one leg in front of the other and her arms at her sides while wearing a sultry expression on her face.

In the third snap, Kim stood with her body to the side as she looked away from the camera. The fourth photo showcased her pert posterior. In the background of the shots, a sunlit blue sky, white sand beach, and lush green foliage could be seen.

She wore her long, brown hair styled in loose waves that hung down her back all the way to her waist.

Kim’s followers immediately began to go wild for the post. The photos garnered a quick 1.9 million likes within the first 45 minutes after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 14,000 messages.

“Looks better than 39,” one follower declared.

“40 never looked better,” remarked another.

“40 looks amazing on you!!” a third user wrote.

“You sure don’t look like your age. You look like you are in your 20s,” a fourth comment read.

Kim’s followers know her to be a fashion icon, who has evolved her style with the changing times.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim and her friend Paris Hilton, recently gave fans a blast from the past when they put a new spin on the early 2000’s velour track suit trend. That post has reeled in more than 3 million likes and over 21,000 comments to date.