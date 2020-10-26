Dasha Mart Sprawls Out On Sofa, Showcases Plenty of Skin In Seductive Lace Lingerie

Russian model Dasha Mart knows how to make a set of lingerie look good. On Monday, she treated her 1.9 million Instagram followers with a series photos that saw her showing off her spectacular body in a set of lacy lingerie that did not leave much to the imagination.

Dasha’s ensemble was made of a nude lace with black trim. The bra featured underwire half-cups that barely contained her voluptuous chest. It also had a lace choker panel that added a bit of sex appeal. The panties were low-cut with thread like straps. The set also included a garter belt with black straps surrounded by lace.

The update consisted of four shots that captured Dasha sprawled out on a beige sofa. A large piece of framed artwork hung on the wall above the sofa while a vase of pampas grass was situated off to one side.

In the caption, Dasha asked her followers about their favorite art, while also asking them to pick their favorite snap.

Her admirers seemed to be too distracted to answer, as most of the replies were compliments.

“Always such a hottie,” one fan added.

“Your body is art,” quipped a second Instagram user.

“Your art form is the best Dasha,” a third follower echoed.

“You’re so beautiful!” a fourth commented read.

In the first frame, Dasha was on her back with her head on the arm of the couch as her long hair spilled over the edge. She held her arms near her face as she closed her eyes and arched her back. With one knee bent, she turned her hip slightly, showing off her bare booty as well as her toned thigh.

Dasha faced the camera in the second slide. She showcased her long, lean legs as she posed with them to her side. She closed her eyes while flaunting her flat abs.

The third snap caught the beauty on her back with her head dangling off the edge of the cushion and her feet on the back of the sofa. She arced her back while gazing at the camera. The pose put her voluptuous chest on display.

Dasha looked relaxed in the remaining picture as she faced the lens and rested her head on the arm of the couch while one of her legs was folded over the other one. The stance accentuated her thin waist and showed off a large tattoo one the side of her hip.

Just last week, Dasha delighted her fans with a collection of pictures that saw her looking smoking hot in a white bikini while she soaked up some sun.