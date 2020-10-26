Drew Barrymore, 45, Showcases Tiny Waist In Cinched Black Dress While Dancing Alongside ‘Scream’ Villain

Drew Barrymore, 45, showcased her tiny waist in a gorgeous black dress as she got into the Halloween spirit for an Instagram video shared with her 13.6 million followers. The talk show host remembered her iconic character of Casey Becker in the original Scream film, while dancing alongside someone dressed as the movie’s villain, Ghostface.

In the comical clip, Drew opted for a flowing black dress. The garment was cinched with a large gold belt to fit around the actress’ slim waist, and boasted a plunging neckline that flaunted her cleavage.

The long sleeves were cuffed just above her elbows and the skirt fell just above her ankles. She jazzed up the look with a pair of dangling earrings and bracelets on both wrists. She also added some black tights and matching heeled boots to complete the elegant and sexy look.

In the video, Drew stood on the set of her talk show as she recreated a viral TikTok dance. She swayed her hips back and forth and raised her hand over her head before shimmying her shoulders and spinning around in a circle.

In the background, a news room desk could be seen. In the caption of the post, Drew credited actress Jessica Alba for teaching her the dance, and also revealed her excitement over the fact that CBS was airing the first Scream movie for fans to enjoy on Sunday night.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose curls that hung down her back and cascaded over both of her shoulders.

Drew’s followers couldn’t seem to get enough of the entertaining clip, clicking the like button more than 325,000 times within the first 18 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her supporters also flooded the comments section to leave over 3,000 messages during that time.

“You go girl! Move those hips!” one follower stated.

“Obsessed with your outfit though!” another wrote.

“LOVE your boots, Drew. Very Stevie Nicks-ish,” a third comment read.

“Forever the best,” a fourth person gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Drew has been remembering her Scream days fondly. She recently earned praise for her age-defying good looks when she dressed up as her former character for a hilarious video that asked the question, what if Casey Becker had lived?

The skit was filmed to promote Drew’s talk show, but fans went wild over the clip, many in disbelief about how the star looks the same as she did back in the 1990’s.