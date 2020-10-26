Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Off Minuscule Waist In Crop Top And Joggers

Alessandra Ambrosio evoked all kinds of emotions from her 10.2 million fan base on Monday morning. The supermodel posted an extraordinary photograph that not only highlighted nature at its finest, but showed off her incredible proportions.

The former Victoria’s Secret model looked incredible in athletic wear that exposed a bit of skin. She wore a long-sleeved crop top with a high crewneck. The fabric clung to Alessandra’s incredible curves and stretched over her upper torso before flaring out just beneath her bust. The loose hemline added an edgy element to her ensemble.

The model teamed the top with a pair of white joggers with stripes along the sides. It appears as if the bottoms were too large for her since she rolled the elasticated band down and the pants were very baggy on her lower half.

The joggers couldn’t hide Alessandra’s tiny frame, however, and she flaunted her insane midriff. Alessandra flaunted her flat stomach and minuscule waist that were backlighted by the sun behind her.

Alessandra’s facial features were emphasized because she pulled her hair away from her face. She styled her hair into a loose high ponytail and wore a choker necklace around her neck.

The stunning photograph was taken from a point below Alessandra. Behind her, the sky was filled with puffy striated clouds that covered the white sun. The dusky tones at the horizon suggested that it was either early morning or late afternoon at the time that the pic was taken.

Alessandra stood with her shoulders back and her chest thrust forward. She put her hands at her sides in the action pic that showed her captivated by something off-camera. She whipped her head to look over her shoulder and her hair danced in the wind as she did so. She slightly parted her lips as she posed for the pic.

The supermodel’s fans did not hold back as they waxed lyrical about her in the comments section. Many loved the shot and expressed their admiration with compliments and praised, while others clicked the “button.” This specific image has already racked up more than 50,000 likes since she shared it seven hours ago.

“Bursting with glamour. Mesmerising,” one fan raved.

“Great shot. The clouds are spectacular,” another added.

One admirer thought that she was “the most super sexy woman in the world.”

A fourth Instagrammer gushed about Alessandra’s beauty and declared their feelings for her.

“Oh girl, how can I express my feelings for you… You look gorgeous today. That color looks perfect on you. You are the girl with the gorgeous look!” they said.

