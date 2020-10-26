Former 49er’s Quarterback Jeff Garcia Slams Cam Newton’s Choice Of Clothing After Patriots Loss

Former NFL quarterback Jeff Garcia slammed New England Patriot’s Cam Newton for flaunting his unique, flashy outfits before games in the midst of performing so poorly, as reported by TMZ.

In New England’s matchup yesterday against the 4-3 San Francisco 49ers, the squad put up only six total points in a 33-6 loss. Newton did not do much to get the offense started, and didn’t record a single touchdown. Additionally, he threw three interceptions in the Patriots third consecutive loss, bringing its overall record to 2-4. Newton played so poorly that head coach Bill Belichick benched him in the third quarter and replaced him with backup Jarrett Stidham.

In an analysis for NBC, Garcia felt that Newton’s stylish attire he flexed prior to taking the field was drawing unnecessary attention to himself. He also stated that it didn’t make sense to dress the way he does because he has been playing so poorly, as reported by USA Today.

“You go into this game with two touchdowns, four interceptions, you threw what, three more interceptions? You get yanked in the second half, there’s nothing good going your way. Why are you dressing like that to bring more attention to yourself?” the former 49er ranted.

Garcia also pointed out that the 31-year-old has made promises prior to the season, regarding his level of play, and failed to follow through.

“This just goes back to a couple years of just watching this guy and seeing him at the podium, but yet what he’s doing on the field does not translate to being that guy,” he remarked.

The full video can be viewed here.

Newton has drawn a lot of attention for his one-of-a-kind ensembles, which he often makes sure to post on Instagram. He is especially well-known for the bright colors and various different styles of hats that he sports.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Early in the year, Newton appeared to be nearly unstoppable. He produced exceptional numbers in New England’s first two games against the Miami Dolphins and the Seattle Seahawks, one of the league’s best clubs. Since last Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, he has only been able to throw for 255 years alongside five picks.

Some critics credit his poor play to the three week break he was forced to take due to the fact that contracted the coronavirus after Week 3. He also has had to deal with reoccurring shoulder and foot injuries throughout the year, as previously reported by ESPN. A few analysts even suggested that he injured his throwing hand while playing against the Broncos, however the Patriot’s organization never released any information confirming that theory.