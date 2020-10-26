Karrueche Tran Is ‘Missing LA’ As She Flaunts Toned Legs In Tiny Shorts

The actress and model sizzled in skintight bottoms.

Karrueche Tran showed off her toned legs in tiny shorts as she shared a throwback shot over the weekend of herself on the West Coast. The former Claws actress posted the snap to Instagram on October 25 as she told her 9.8 million followers how much she missed Los Angeles.

Karrueche strut around the streets in the tiny bottoms, which perfectly showcased her glowing, muscular pins. Though only partially visibly under her top, they appeared to be skintight navy cycling shorts and ended high on her thigh. She paired the slinky bottoms with light pink open toe sling back heels.

The 32-year-old rocked an oversized button down shirt in a pink and blue diamond and paisley pattern. The star undid the first couple of buttons to show a little of her décolletage. The long sleeves stretched over her hands, and she carried a structured baby blue bag while showing off her dark manicure by resting her right little finger on the handle.

Karrueche stayed safe amid the coronavirus pandemic and abided by current Los Angeles law, which requires everyone in public spaces to wear a mask over their mouth and nose. She wore a bright orange face covering.

The star had her dark hair slicked back and accessorized with a gold anklet as she walked past a sign for valet parking.

Karrueche didn’t reveal her current location but did tell fans in an Instagram post last week, which can be seen here, that she was in New Orleans. She shared that she’d voted early out of fear she wouldn’t be able to mail her ballot back in time.

Fans flocked to the comments section of her latest upload to share praise, with many pointing out her uber-toned pins.

“Legggs,” one fan commented.

“As usual looking fine all day…..everyday,” another said with three fire emoji.

“You got some nice legs,” a second comment read.

“This look is [fire emoji],” another commented.

The upload has received 315-plus comments and over 80,000 likes.

Karrueche’s been racking up a few air miles lately. Her latest trip came after she returned to her apartment in New York City for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic put restrictions on travel.

Karrueche shared a shot on September 2 of herself posing in her kitchen in a slinky red mini dress by Playboy x Pacsun.

“My oh my.. how I’ve missed my NY place. Wish I was able to spend more time here,” she captioned it.