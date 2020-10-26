‘This Is Us’ Star Justin Hartley Teases Kevin’s Baby Storyline, Says He Could Be ‘In Love’ With Madison

The actor said his character is finally in a happy place.

This Is Us star Justin Hartley teased a possible romantic storyline for his character, Kevin Pearson.

Ahead of the Season 5 premiere of the NBC drama, the actor told TV Insider that Madison (Caitlin Thompson) could soon be more to Kevin than a pregnant one-night stand.

After he was asked if Madison’s unexpected pregnancy with twins could pave the way for romance for the pair, Hartley acknowledged the two are “lost souls [who met] at a vulnerable time.”

“You never know,” he added.

“You spend a lot of time with someone and next thing you know, you’ve fallen in love!”

Hartley added that his long-struggling character will finally be at a good place in his life when the fifth season of the series picks up this week.

“He’s happy. Having a family is something he’s always wanted. This is not the way in which he saw it happening, necessarily, but what is?”

This Is Us fans were shocked last season when Kevin’s one night stand with his sister Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) best friend resulted in her pregnancy with twins despite the fact that she thought she couldn’t get pregnant due to her eating disorder. After Madison told the wealthy movie star she planned to keep the baby and that she didn’t expect anything from him, Kevin surprised her with his reaction.

“Whatever you need, I’m all in,” Kevin said. “I want this … I want to be a father, I think I’d be great at it. The love of my life will be my child.”

In an interview with The Wrap, Hartley teased how he thought Kevin could get past his original thoughts about Madison as Kate’s “annoying” friend and possibly see her in a new light. The This Is Us star said Kevin will start his own relationship with Madison based on “new facts” and new information that he gets from her.

“I think he’s gonna really invest in the entire thing and try to get to know her,” Hartley predicted.

“And knowing Kevin, I think he’ll probably try to do everything he can to fall in love with her and have a family with her.”

Viewers know that in a flash-forward to Kevin’s 40th birthday celebration, he told Kate that his “pregnant fiancee” was in the other room. Many fans had hoped that he had been referring to Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge), his high school sweetheart turned ex-wife, but it now appears that he pops the question to Madison sometime before she delivers their babies.