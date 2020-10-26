‘This Is Us’ Star Milo Ventimiglia Talks Mandy Moore’s Pregnancy & How It May Be Written Into Filming

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia talked co-star Mandy Moore’s pregnancy and how it may be written into the current season of the show during an interview with Us Weekly. The actor also shared his joy for his on-screen wife as she welcomes her first son with husband Taylor Goldsmith in early 2021.

“I’m sure as she’s evolving in her birth, as her belly is growing, then we’ll probably be playing some of those notes up to the Big Three’s birth,” he said regarding how the show would work her real-life pregnancy into the series, which typically segues between the past and the present of the Pearson family during each episode.

“As far as I understand it, Mandy’s not really showing right now, but I think … it’s gonna creep up on all of us!” he joked to Us.

Ron Batzdorff / NBC

Milo then shared the precautions the show was taking to ensure the safety of all involved with the production of This Is Us as they film in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Milo said that he and Mandy are regularly tested for COVID-19. He explained that as actors they have “150 souls on our crew and nobody wants to put them at risk. I trust Mandy and how she goes about her life away from work, and I think Mandy trusts me for how I go about my life away from work. We’re always mindful of that.”

Mandy and Milo, as well as co-stars Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Susan Kelechi Watson, Jon Huertas, and Chris Sullivan, have all embraced the seriousness of the situation since their return to the set of the series where safety and health precautions have become as important as filming the scenes.

NBC

The Inquisitr recently reported that Sterling posted an image to his Instagram account which showed the safety measures the drama series has taken while the actors wait to be called on set. The actor was seen in a clear booth alongside co-stars Jon and Chris, who were in similar structures on either side of him. A sign placed in front of the threesome read Zone A access only. He tried to make light of the seriousness of the situation by adding a sound effect akin to the beginning of a horse race when a bugle is sounded.

This Is Us will debut its new season on October 27 with a two-hour episode titled “Forty Part 1/Forty Part 2” that according to a trailer, will have limited commercial interruptions.