Natalie Roser Looks Radiant In A Flirty Dress For A ‘Staycation’

Australian beauty Natalie Roser thrilled her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a double update in which she rocked a flirty dress with a feminine pattern. The image was taken at Larmont Sydney, a boutique hotel from the Lancemore Group, as the geotag indicated. As Natalie explained, she enjoyed a staycation at the chic spot, and kept her followers updated by sharing two gorgeous snaps.

The ensemble she wore was from the brand House of CB, whose Instagram page she made sure to tag in the first image. She stood in a space decorated in a neutral color scheme, with a cream-colored rug visible in the distance as well as a set of pale gray curtains. Natalie showcased her enviable physique in a dress with a delicate floral print atop a brick red fabric. The garment had a neckline that dipped down slightly, revealing just a hint of cleavage, and ruched detailing on the bodice drew even more attention to her chest. There was also a tie embellishment nestled between her breasts, with the thin strings dangling down her stomach. Spaghetti straps extended over her shoulders, leaving her slender arms exposed, and she had one hand by her side while the other tucked a strand of hair behind her ear.

The garment had a scandalously high slit on one side that gave her followers a peek of Natalie’s toned thigh, and her blond locks were parted in the middle, tumbling down her chest in an effortless style.

She flashed a bit more of her legs in the sexy look for the second slide, placing both hands by her sides and flashing a radiant smile at the camera. The fabric draped over her curves, and the ensemble flattered her figure without being too tight.

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 8,700 likes within three hours of going live. It also racked up 135 comments from her audience in the same time span.

“WOW you have a beautiful smile,” one fan wrote, followed by a string of heart emoji.

“Always so very pretty,” another follower chimed in.

“Wow now there is my dream girl,” a third fan commented.

“Incredible beautiful Natalie,” yet another remarked, loving the feminine look.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Natalie thrilled her audience by sharing a sexy activewear set while perched on a long flight of stairs. She rocked a sports bra with a zipper detail down the front, which she unzipped halfway to show a bit of extra cleavage, and skintight black leggings that likewise had a zipper on the front.