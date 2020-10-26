‘Little Mix’s’ Jesy Nelson Debuts Fierce Ginger Hair & Showcases Her Super Toned Abs In Tiny Bra Top

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson debuted a new hair color and ensured her toned abs were front and center as she posed in a teeny tiny bra top in her latest social media posts. The British singer looked undeniably fierce in the slideshow of three photos, which she uploaded to Instagram on Monday.

Jesy struck a number of sultry poses in a white bra top with a deeply curved neckline, which perfectly showed off her voluptuous cleavage. The garment was made from a ribbed material, and finished just below her chest. Its sleeveless style put the tattoos on Jesy’s left arm clearly on display, with her inkings including intricate floral designs and a large skull. As the shot was framed from the hips up, followers did not get a good look at Jesy’s bottoms, but there was a denim waistband which hung loosely around her toned hips.

The “Shout Out To My Ex” singer is known for regularly switching up her tresses, and in these shots sported a vibrant orange ‘do with dark brown roots. Her flame-hued locks were styled in loose waves with a side parting.

Jesy posed against a wooden backdrop for the series of three photographs. In the first shot, she gazed at the camera with a sultry expression on her face, and raised the index finger of her right hand as if she was about to ask a question. The second snap saw the British beauty stared straight on at the lens, with her lips slightly parted, and her clenched left hand raised to chest level, which showed off a minimalist diamond tattoo on her middle finger. Meanwhile, in the third shot, Jesy tilted her chin slightly to the left and looked at the photographer in a questioning manner.

The post racked up more than 115,800 likes in less than 45 minutes, while a large number of Jesy’s 7.1 million followers headed over to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look.

“This color suits u the best,” wrote one fan, as they doled out hair color advice alongside a fire emoji.

“You are just a dream girl,” commented another, who added fire and heart-eye emoji to their words.

“Your hair is everything,” added a third follower, next to three flame emoji.

Jesy regularly serves up strong looks on her social media channels. Most recently, the Little Mix band member shared her looks from the music video for “Sweet Melody” — the band’s latest single — with followers. On Sunday, she took to Instagram to show off the skimpy motorcycle leather-inspired costume, which she sported in the racy video. You can see the post here.